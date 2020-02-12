Coimbatore sees a gradual shift in use of drugs

The recent seizure of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) aka ‘ecstasy’ and lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) in Coimbatore city is viewed by agencies involved in anti-narcotic drives and the police as a sign of ‘gradual shift’ from cheap and easily available contraband like ganja and prescription drugs to synthetic psychoactive drugs.

Officials involved in anti-narcotic operations suspect the use of synthetic drugs like LSD, MDMA and methamphetamine in rave parties, mostly organised by the people in close circles.

According to Bruno A., zonal director, Chennai zonal unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), use of ganja and abuse of certain prescription drugs like nitrazepam, a hypnotic drug prescribed for relief from anxiety and insomnia, are the entry stage drugs from which users migrate to hard and hardest drugs.

“Soft drugs such as ganja and prescription drugs are considered as the gateway to hard drugs such as LSD and MDMA. Resistance to intoxication generated by soft drugs can drive users to seek for hard drugs and then to hardest drugs such as heroine, methamphetamine and cocaine,” he says.

While NCB in largely involved in enforcing drug laws, intelligence gathering and prevention of entry-exit of banned substances in large scale from the country, State level agencies like the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB-CID) and the police play in regional and local levels.

R. Vincent, Deputy Superintendent of Police with NIB-CID, whose team arrested four men with LSD and MDMA in two recent cases, say that these seizures indicate circulation and use of hard drugs in the city.

While NIB-CID sleuths arrested two persons with five LSD stamps and 1.5 kg ganja near Saravanampatti on January 29, they held two others with 20 LSD stamps and 10g of MDMA near Peelamedu on February 6.

“We suspect that these drugs were meant to be used in rave parties or private parties. As per our understanding, small levels of drugs like LSD and MDMA are sold to partygoers who are charged with particular amount as entry fee. The entry fee will be inclusive of certain volume of liquor and food. Those who use these drugs will be in a state of trance and thus the volume of alcohol distributed free can be reduced to a considerable amount, a profit for organisers,” says Mr. Vincent.

Mr. Vincent’s team is currently on the lookout for a few more persons associated with the arrested. The team suspect the flow of drugs like LSD and MDMA from Goa and other States.

The local police have also proved mettle in cracking down on rave parties involving use of drugs, including the first ever seizure of MDMA in Coimbatore.

In a late night surprise raid conducted at a farm resort at Sethumadai near Pollachi on May 3, 2019, the Coimbatore rural police had seized 13.5g of MDMA, hashish oil, ganja and a drug in powder form. The party featured psychedelic music, a genre of music which is closely associated with the use of perception-altering hallucinogenic drugs.

Apart from regular crackdown on the sale of ganja, the police have also arrested persons involved in selling prescription drugs like nitrazepam and tapentadol, a pain reliever.

Recently, the police arrested a man, whose father runs a pharmacy at Vellakoil, from Udumalpet on charges of possessing and attempting to sell a particular brand of tapentadol.

The man possessed more than 20 strips of the pain killer and a few persons, who had bought the drug from him, were also booked.

“When questioned, the main accused confessed that he had sourced the tablets online. The pharmacy run by his father also had minimal stock of the drug. The users were reportedly powdering the tablet and mixing it with water to make a solution. We are unaware if they were adding any other substance to the solution, consumption of which is believed to give a sedative effect,” said a source in the know of the investigation.

S. Gurubharathi, Assistant Director of Drugs Control, Coimbatore zone, said that a case was registered against the pharmacy owner in connection with the incident.

He added that the Department was also cooperating with the NIB-CID and the police to prevent the sale of prescription drugs, enforcing the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.