Coimbatore sees 76 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 76 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday.

The Health Department said that 284 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 1,139 active cases on Friday. The overall toll remained at 2,613, as no new deaths were reported.

Tiruppur district reported 15 fresh cases on Friday. The overall toll remained at 1,052. The district had 307 active cases and 79 patients from the district recovered from COVID-19.

The Nilgiris district reported 19 new cases. The district had 212 active cases and 33 patients recovered on Friday.