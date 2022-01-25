Coimbatore sees 3,763 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore

25 January 2022 23:31 IST

A total of 3,763 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

The Health Department said that 2,384 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 26,178 active cases on Tuesday. Two more persons from the district died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 2,548. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 27.8 % on Monday when it reported 3,786 cases.

The daily COVID-19 caseload of Tiruppur district saw a slight decline for the second consecutive day as 1,490 cases were reported on Tuesday, which was lower than Monday’s caseload of 1,504. The Health Department did not report any new deaths. The district had a total of 7,935 active cases and 864 patients recovered on Tuesday.

The Nilgiris reported 407 new cases on Tuesday. A total of 2,219 persons are under treatment.