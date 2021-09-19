Coimbatore sees 215 new cases

The number of new COVID-19 cases saw a slight increase in Coimbatore district on Sunday as 215 persons tested positive for the disease. The district had 201 cases on Saturday.

The Health Department said that 217 persons recovered from COVID-19 in the district on Sunday and active cases stood at 2,198. Four more persons from the district died of COVID-19 and the death toll increased to 2,317.

The district had a Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of 1.7 % on Saturday.

Tiruppur district reported 95 new cases on Sunday and 97 persons recovered from the disease. The district had 900 active cases. A 52-year-old woman died of COVID-19 in the district on Saturday, taking the death toll to 947. Tiruppur district had a TPR of 1.9 % on Saturday, according to the Health Department.

In the Nilgiris, 34 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 32,352. The number of deaths stood at 196 on Sunday while 369 persons are undergoing treatment.