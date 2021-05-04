Coimbatore sees 1,566 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Cases tally so far in the Nilgiris crosses the 10,000 mark

A total of 1,566 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Monday, registering the highest single day case load so far.

Three more deaths took the toll in the district so far to 729. The Health Department said three men aged 44,51 and 72 died of the disease at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on May 1.

According to the district administration, swab samples collected from 7,970 persons were subjected to COVID-19 test on Monday.

Active cases in the district stood at 8,188 on Monday and 1,420 persons were in home isolation. A total of 1,063 persons recovered from the disease on Monday.

With 105 more persons testing positive in the Nilgiris, the district’s overall tally so far crossed the 10,000 mark. The number of deaths in the district stood at 51, and 427 persons are undergoing treatment.

477 in Tiruppur

Tiruppur district reported 477 new cases that took the district’s tally so far to 27,716. The case load on Monday was a significant jump from Sunday’s tally of 382.

No new deaths were reported in the district and the toll remained at 242. As many as 3,100 patients were active cases. So far, 24,374 patients have recovered in Tiruppur district, including 519 who were discharged on Monday.

2,000 beds

The beds in COVID-19 Care Centres (CCC) in Tiruppur district will be increased to 2,000 soon in view of the rising number of cases, according to officials in the district administration.

With around 700 beds at five CCCs in the district, the number will be increased after appointment of medical personnel. Sixteeen triage centres in the district are guiding those who test positive to various treatment centres, the officials said.

The triage centres include three in Tiruppur Corporation limits, namely Jaivabai Municipal Girls Higher Secondary School, Municipal Middle School in Mettupalayam on Perumanallur Road and Chikkanna Government Arts College. The remaining 13 are primary health centres in each of the 13 blocks in the district.

With the Assembly election over, COVID-19 precautionary measures will be prioritised by the district administration henceforth, they said.