Coimbatore sees 112 new cases

28 November 2021 00:04 IST

Coimbatore district on Saturday reported 112 new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that 115 persons recovered from the disease on Saturday and the district had 1,253 active cases. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 1.4 % on Friday. Tiruppur district reported 54 new cases on Saturday. The district had 598 active cases and 53 persons recovered.

No new deaths were reported on Saturday and the toll remained at 997.

Advertising

Advertising