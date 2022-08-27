Coimbatore: search on for domestic help caught stealing on camera

The Coimbatore City Police, on Friday, launched a search for a man who allegedly stole ₹16.03 lakh from a house at P.N. Palayam in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, K. Selvakumar (56), a resident of P.N. Palayam, runs a building materials supplying company. He left for Chennai on August 14 and returned home last Wednesday. He found the main door broken open and ₹16.03 lakh cash missing from the almirah. He checked the footage of the surveillance cameras installed in his house and found that his domestic help Sagadevan, a native of Sivaganga district, had stolen the money. Based on his complaint, the Race Course police registered a case under Section 381 (Theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code and are on the lookout for the accused.

Man held for drug peddling

In a separate incident, the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Friday arrested a man for possessing 1.2 kg of ganja. Based on a tip-off, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the Karumathampatti police conducted a raid near the Indian Oil petrol bunk in Somanur to Samalapuram Road. The police found R. Thangaraj (38), a resident of Somanur, in possession of ganja for sale. The police seized ganja and arrested him under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The accused was remanded in judicial custody. The police also seized a two-wheeler, used for drug peddling, from the accused.