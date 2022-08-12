Coimbatore school wins ‘Changemaker’ award

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 12, 2022 19:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

PSGR Krishnammal Nursery and Primary School, Coimbatore, won the 'Changemaker' award of the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) under the India’s greenest schools for 2021-22 category.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school was awarded for being a "school that monitors their resource consumption and improved them".

Principal Dhanam Sivalingam, said, "We have been doing this Green School Program Audit since 2014. We have received so many awards for green practices from the US, School of Excellence for climate action, Grades of Green and Green Difference award."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The award was given through an online ceremony on July 24. Of the 550 schools that took part, 110 bagged the ‘green’ tag. Programme manager of Environment Education at CSE, Tushita Rawat, said, “Green Schools Programme felicitates schools demonstrating positive and measurable environment changes like source-segregation, phasing out unclean fuels and inefficient lighting, and adopting renewables.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app