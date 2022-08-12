Coimbatore school wins ‘Changemaker’ award

PSGR Krishnammal Nursery and Primary School, Coimbatore, won the 'Changemaker' award of the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) under the India’s greenest schools for 2021-22 category.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school was awarded for being a "school that monitors their resource consumption and improved them".

Principal Dhanam Sivalingam, said, "We have been doing this Green School Program Audit since 2014. We have received so many awards for green practices from the US, School of Excellence for climate action, Grades of Green and Green Difference award."

ADVERTISEMENT

The award was given through an online ceremony on July 24. Of the 550 schools that took part, 110 bagged the ‘green’ tag. Programme manager of Environment Education at CSE, Tushita Rawat, said, “Green Schools Programme felicitates schools demonstrating positive and measurable environment changes like source-segregation, phasing out unclean fuels and inefficient lighting, and adopting renewables.”