Coimbatore school receives hoax bomb threat

April 09, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A school in Coimbatore received an email bomb threat on Monday.

The police said that the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Public School at Ajjanur on Vedapatti road near Vadavalli received the bomb threat.

According to the police, the principal of the school lodged a complaint after noticing an email bomb threat, which was received at 12.23 a.m. on Monday. The email identified the senders as ‘Ching’ and ‘Doll’.

After being alerted by the school authority, the police and members of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad rushed to the school. They carried out extensive searches and did not find any suspicious material. The police confirmed that the email threat was a hoax.

The Vadavalli police registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the origin of the email. A few other schools in the city had also received similar hoax bomb threats through email in March this year.