Coimbatore school gets second bomb threat within four days

March 04, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A private school in Coimbatore received a fake bomb threat for a second time within a period of four days. The police said The PSBB Millennium School at Somayampalayam received the hoax threat through an email late on Sunday.

Following the bomb threat, the police rushed to the spot and members of the bomb detection and disposal squad searched the campus from midnight. Dog squad of the Coimbatore City Police was also deployed for searches that continued till 2 a.m., said a police source.

The police teams did not find any suspicious object during the search and concluded that the email threat was a hoax. The same school had received a similar bomb threat via email on March 1 and students were taken out of their classrooms to conduct searches.

Though the Vadavalli police launched an investigation after the first incident, they could not trace the unidentified person who made the hoax threat. The police have intensified investigation after the school received a second bomb threat.

The police added that The PSBB Millennium School at Gerugambakkam in Chennai also received a bomb threat via email on Monday.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

