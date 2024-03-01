ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore school gets hoax bomb threat

March 01, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed in a private school in Coimbatore on Friday after it received an email, which stated that bombs were planted on the campus. The police said The PSBB Millennium School at Somayampalayam received the hoax threat.

After being alerted by the management, the Vadavalli police rushed to the school. Soon, the bomb detection and disposal squad and the dog squad of the Coimbatore City Police were sent to the school.

ALSO READ
13 schools in Chennai get bomb threat; police say it is a hoax

The police, along with the school management, shifted the students to the ground before conducting searches. No suspicious materials were found during the checking and the police confirmed that it was a hoax threat.

A police officer said similar threats were received by some schools in Chennai. The officer added that an investigation had been launched to trace the person who sent the e-email.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US