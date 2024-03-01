GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore school gets hoax bomb threat

March 01, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed in a private school in Coimbatore on Friday after it received an email, which stated that bombs were planted on the campus. The police said The PSBB Millennium School at Somayampalayam received the hoax threat.

After being alerted by the management, the Vadavalli police rushed to the school. Soon, the bomb detection and disposal squad and the dog squad of the Coimbatore City Police were sent to the school.

ALSO READ
13 schools in Chennai get bomb threat; police say it is a hoax

The police, along with the school management, shifted the students to the ground before conducting searches. No suspicious materials were found during the checking and the police confirmed that it was a hoax threat.

A police officer said similar threats were received by some schools in Chennai. The officer added that an investigation had been launched to trace the person who sent the e-email.

