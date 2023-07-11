Coimbatore School Education Department issues circular to private schools that allegedly asked for caste, religion in daily diary

July 11, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a move to promote equality among students in schools, the Coimbatore District Education Officer (private schools) on Tuesday (July 11) issued a circular to private schools that allegedly asked for details such as community, caste and religion in the daily diary, profile forms and identity cards of the students.

Chief Educational Officer L. Sumathi said that the District Education Officer, C. Balraj, had issued the circular in-person to nine schools mentioned in the complaint they received from an organisation. All other private schools received the circular via mail on Tuesday , she added. As per data shared by the Department, there are 658 private schools in Coimbatore district.

The circular read, “...a complaint has been received that the details related to caste and religion are mentioned in the homework notebook and profile form of the students studying in self-financing/matric/CBSE/nursery and primary/sports schools.”

“To promote equality and brotherhood among students, the following school principals are informed that the caste and religious identities, that hinder the complete development of the children in this age of scientific progress, should not be mentioned in the homework notebook and profile of the school students from this academic year (2023-2024),” the Department instructed in the circular.