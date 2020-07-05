Coimbatore, Salem record 50 cases each

05 July 2020 23:20 IST

26 test positive in Erode, nine each in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri

As many as 50 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district, a majority of whom are from urban areas, on Sunday.

According to officials with the Health Department, 47 persons contracted the disease locally while three had come from other places.

Kalapatti saw four more cases on Sunday. Three cases each were reported from Vilankurichi, TANSA Nagar at Bommanampalayam, Sulur, Peelamedu and Puliyakulam.

Advertising

Advertising

Singanallur, Avarampalayam, airport junction, Ramanathapuram, Edayarpalayam and Kuniyamuthur had two cases each.

Other patients were from places such as Vellalore, Sugunapuram, Vellamdai, Chinniyampalayam, Telengupalayam, Selvapuram, Sanganoor road at Ganapthy, NSN Palayam, Periyanaickenpalayam, Ukkadam, Nehru Nagar, Thaneerpandal, Coimbatore airport and Goldwins.

On Sunday, 25 persons recovered from the disease and got discharged from Government Medical College and ESI Hospital.

As many as 50 cases were reported in Salem district. Among this, 41 are indigenous and nine persons have travelled from other States.

In the highest single-day spike, a total of 26 new cases were reported in Erode.

Officials said that 15 cases were reported in Gobichettipalayam, four in corporation limits, two each in Sathyamangalam and Kodumudi blocks and one case each at Bhavani Sagar, Bhavani and Talavadi. Of these, 18 cases were contact of positive cases, while six were unlinked and two cases were inter-district travel.

Currently, 162 persons are undergoing treatment at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai and at a private hospital in the city. So far, 248 cases were reported, with 81 discharged and five deaths.

Nine cases were reported in Krishnagiri. While seven patients are indigenous, two patients have returned from Bengaluru.

According to officials, five of the patients were identified during screening of ILI cases here.

In Dharmapuri, nine indigenous cases were reported.

Four COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Namakkal. The patients include a 35-year-old female traffic police constable and a 32-year-old female doctor of a primary health centre. Both the patients are undergoing treatment at Namakkal District Headquarters Hospital. Two other patients have returned from Chennai and are undergoing treatment at Tiruchengode Government Hospital and Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College hospital.

Tiruppur district saw six fresh cases on Sunday, taking the overall tally to 204.

Out of the 204 cases, 77 are active cases and 125 patients were discharged. The patient from Avinashi, who went on a two-wheeler to the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital on July 2, was discharged from ESI Hospital on Sunday. The two deaths were not declared in the State government’s COVID-19 media bulletin on Sunday.

One person has tested positive in the Nilgiris, bringing the total number of cases recorded in the district to 124.