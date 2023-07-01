Coimbatore Sahodaya Schools Complex at the forefront in organising G-20 events

July 01, 2023 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Sahodaya Schools Complex (CbeSSC), encompassing institutions affiliated to CBSE in the region, has taken a lead in the conduct of academic and co-curricular activities aligned to the India’s G20 theme: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (One earth, one family).

Presenting the activities of the Sahodaya member insitutions at the inaugural session of G-20 Science Summit here on Friday, its Chairperson, Navamani, said slogan writing, science quiz and painting competitions, awareness rally and yoga mahotsav witnessed participation of about 3,000 students from several schools.

The events brought about a realisation on the part of the younger generation to make simple changes in lifestyle on a daily basis to address the problems caused by climate change. The objective was to create an army of environment enthusiasts and create a better world for future generations, A. Suguna Devi, president, cbeSSC, said.

Inaugurating the G-20 Science Summit, 2023, Dinesh Ram, CBSE Regional Officer, Chennai, underscored the significance of aligning the academic and co-curricular activities to National Education Policy 2020, which, he said, would spur India’s march towards superpower status in all spheres including education, health, defence, and science and technology research.

Such inter-school competitions served the purpose of preparing the young generation to shoulder responsibilities for uplift of society and the country, Mr. Dinesh Ram said, explaining how the NEP and Foundational Literacy and Numeracy activities will pave way for fostering unique abilities of each student.

Mr. Dinesh Ram presented Academic Excellence Awards to the students who had performed well in public examinations, on the occasion.

The guest of honour R. Mohan Ram, Chairman, Sri Eshwar College of Engineering, Coimbatore, presented awards to winners of sports and co-curricular activities.