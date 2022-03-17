Coimbatore Rural police urge public to use 1930 helpline to report cyber financial fraud

In view of the increasing number of cyber financial cheating cases getting reported, the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have urged people to use the toll free helpline 1930 to report cases.

Introducing the national helpline to the public, Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police S. Selvanagarathinam said people could also report cyber financial fraud through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal and cybercrime police station.

In the event of losing money through online cheating, the affected people are advised to dial the helpline and report the incident immediately.

Mr. Selvanagarathinam said immediate reporting using the helpline would help the authorities freeze the transaction and retrieve the lost amount. Delay in reporting would lead to losing money and retrieving was not easy, he said.

He said the district cyber crime police station registered 21 cases of online cheating cases in 2021. A total of 13 cases were registered till March 17 this year.

The SP said that the cybercrime police could intervene and freeze Rs 40.81 lakh in the accounts of fraudsters based on complaints received from the public. The police could retrieve Rs 18.57 lakh and return to the victims, he said.

Check on drunk driving resumed

The officer added that the rural police had resumed registering cases for driving under the influence of alcohol as the COVID-19 situation had eased. A total of 75 persons were booked for drunk driving on Wednesday. The fine imposed by court for the offence was ₹10,000.