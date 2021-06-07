Coimbatore Rural police launches WhatsApp video call complaint service

In a move to reduce hardship of people travelling to police stations to lodge complaints during the pandemic, the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Monday launched a video call complaint facility using WhatsApp.

Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police S. Selvanagarathinam launched the service and attended to the first video call complaint.

A man complained to the SP that he was cheated of ₹1.8 lakh by a person who he came to know through a friend. The SP assured him of action on the complaint.

Mr. Selvanagarathinam said that the facility will be convenient for people during the COVID-19 induced lockdown period as they do not have to travel to police stations.

According to officials at the SP office, people who need to report a complaint can send them to the WhatsApp number 7708100100.

The staff at the office will scrutinise them and arrange video calls with the SP between 12 noon and 1 p.m. on all days, except Sundays.

The complaints attended to by the SP will be forwarded to the respective stations for further investigation.