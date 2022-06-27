Coimbatore Rural Police freeze bank accounts of 103 ganja peddlers

In a move to crack down on drug peddling, the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have frozen bank accounts of 103 persons who were found involved in selling ganja. According to V. Badrinarayanan, Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police, the police arrested more than 300 persons who were found peddling ganja in the past three years. The police have initiated freezing of the bank accounts of peddlers and accounts of 103 persons were frozen as of Monday evening. “Freezing of the bank accounts is the next level of action against the offenders apart from registering penal action against them. Once their accounts are frozen, the peddlers will not be able to use the money they earned through the illicit business. It will also act as a deterrent,” said the SP. According to the police, peddlers have been using mobile-based payment applications and net banking for the purchase and sales of ganja. Advanced payment was being made to dealers in other States including Andhra Pradesh for the purchase of the contraband in bulk quantities. “The police will look into the transactions made by these peddlers. We are expected to get such details in a few days,” said Mr. Badrinarayanan. The police expect to find bank details of wholesale dealers and buyers from the transaction details to be obtained from banks. Coimbatore Rural Police are also tightening the noose around those selling banned tobacco products. The police have decided to seek the support of the Foods Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to take severe action against grocers who engage in illegal sales of gutkha. The FSSAI can impose a fine of ₹ 5,000 for the first offence, ₹ 10,000 for the second offence and suspend the licence of the shop and seal it for the third offence. Sources in the FSSAI said that it can seek the Food Safety Commissioner for an Emergency Prohibition Notice (EPN) against the grocer if he or she is caught for a second time selling banned tobacco products. Once the EPN is issued by the Commissioner, it will be served to the grocer, said sources.