Coimbatore rural police arrest guest workers with 74 kg ganja

The special team of Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Monday arrested two guest workers with 74 kg of ganja from their residence near Sulthanpet.

The arrested have been identified as Sibaram Maharana (40) and Sudarshan Puhan (41), both natives of Odisha.

A police team searched the residence of the two at Selakarachal on Monday evening based on specific information.

The police team found 74 kg of ganja which was packed and stored in small quantities.

Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore range) M.S. Muthusamy lauded the team for the major seizure in recent times.

Maharana and Puhan were arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The police also seized a motorcycle from them.