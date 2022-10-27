Coimbatore RTO collects over ₹4.6 lakh in fine, tax defaults from omnibuses between October 18 and 25

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 27, 2022 18:43 IST

The Regional Transport Office in Coimbatore collected over ₹4.6 lakh in fine and tax defaults when it inspected private omnibuses from October 18 to 25.

One omnibus that ran between Puducherry and Coimbatore was detained on October 20 for not paying taxes, a senior official in the department told The Hindu. The operators of the bus were fined ₹35,000 for defaults, the official said.

The officials checked 1,490 vehicles during this period of which 196 operators violated several regulations including overloading cargo, improper documentation and unsafe vehicles, according to the department. The department collected ₹3,79,500 as fine for violations and ₹87,600 for tax defaults - totally ₹4,67,100 between October 18 and 25.

The maximum fine was collected on October 20 - ₹1,70,000 - when 294 buses were checked of which 68 were booked. This was followed by October 22 (₹62,000) when 303 buses were checked and 35 were booked. It collected the least on October 25 (₹2,500), when nine buses were checked and one of them was booked for irregularities.

Meanwhile, under postponed payment of fines, the RTO would collect ₹1,10,500 from the private operators. This was because some operators would not be able to pay the amount on the spot and hence a ticket would be issued to them which need to be paid later, the official added.

