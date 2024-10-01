Coimbatore roundup

Outreach programme held

The Directorate of Income-tax (Intelligence and Criminal Investigation), Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Coimbatore, conducted an outreach programme recently at the Coimbatore district Central Co-operative Bank for the co-operative banks and societies on filing of Statement of Financial Transactions in Form 61, 61A, 61B, on the topic of “e-Verification and Compliance Management”.

Pavuna Sundari E., Additional Director of Income-tax (I&CI), Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, inaugurated the event and explained about the e-Verification Scheme, 2021, and the consequences of non-compliance by the reporting entities.

S. Subramanian, ITO, (I&CI), Tiruchi, explained the defect free filing of Form 61A &Form 61B which was followed by a session by V. Bhuvaneswari, ITO, (I&CI) Coimbatore, on filing of Form 61. N. Soundarrajan, ITI (I&CI), Chennai explained the verification of PAN.

A press release said over 120 reporting entities attended the awareness programme.

Conclave concludes

Blitz 2.0, the X Factor - Yi Learning Conclave, hosted in Coimbatore for three days saw the confluence of thought leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to share their insights on leadership, innovation, and resilience.

A press release said the final day of the programme began with a session on “Talent, Technology, and Transformation—The India Story” by Ajai Chowdhry, co-founder of HCL and chairman of EPIC Foundation, and Jacob Joy, former National Chair, Young Indians.

There was a session on Adaptive Leadership - Deconstructing the Indian Woman, in which Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar, chairperson and Managing Director, Kirloskar Systems Limited, and Shankar Vanavarayar, former Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu, and former National Chairman, Young Indians, spoke about how women can lead adaptive changes in the corporate world, breaking barriers and creating new paths for leadership.

S.K. Sundararaman, chairman, SIMA and Chinnakannan Sivasankaran, founder of Aircel and mentor at AIWO, shared personal stories during a session on Dare to Fail: Resilience, Radiance, Reflection. There was a special session on Kaleidoscope of Transformation in Indian Cinema and Beyond, in which Anup Chandrasekaran, COO of IN10 Media, and Aparna Purohit, CEO of Aamir Khan Productions, shared their experiences in navigating the changing landscape of Indian media and entertainment.

Building exhibition

An exhibition of building materials will be held in Coimbatore from January 23 to 26 next year by the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (ACCE), and Builders Association of India (BAI).

The exhibition will showcase innovations such as precast concrete Construction (PEB), 3D house construction in 24 hours, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robotics, etc. More than 200 stalls against the total of 400 stalls have been booked.

Further, seminars will be held on topics such as introduction of advanced materials, how to handle them, and special training will be provided by experts in the field to address the doubts in the construction industry. Over 60,000 visitors are expected to attend, a press release said.

