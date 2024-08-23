Coimbatore roundup

Centre for children with cancer

Access Life Assistance Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that provides multi-disciplinary supportive care to families for their child’s cancer treatment, has opened a new centre at Gandhi Nagar, Nanjundapuram road in Coimbatore city.

A press release said the centre has 13 units capable of housing 13 families, benefiting a total of 39 individuals (one child and two caregivers). The organisation is associated with Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, GKNM Hospital, and PSG Hospital. The centre offers the cancer affected children in rural areas who come to Coimbatore for treatment an interim hygienic home. It has nine such childhood cancer care centres in Mumbai, Pune, Manipal, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Coimbatore, the release added.

Hospice for the homeless expanded

Helping Hearts, a non-governmental organisation, has expanded its hospice care unit at the Shelter for Urban Homeless run in collaboration with the Coimbatore Corporation. The new initiave, which is supported by the Bosch CSR, is located at Kempatty Colony and has 25 beds, according to a release from the NGO.

Company supports investments in the UK

London & Partners, an international trade, investment, and promotion agency, has appointed a full-time associate to focus on Tamil Nadu, particularly Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai.

The company supports Indian companies that want to expand their operations in London by offering guidance, identifying property and appointing talent.

Hemin Bharucha, Country Director for India at London & Partners, said the services are provided to Indian companies free of cost. “Our focus is on companies in the technology, creative industries, sustainability, and life sciences sectors,” he said.

Currently, 970 Indian companies are operating in the UK, with 452 headquartered in London. India has been the top investor in London for the past two years, with an average of 35 Indian companies establishing a presence in the city annually, he said.

Saplings planted

Sangamithra Environmental Education and Development Trust organised a sapling planting ceremony recently at Pollachi and distributed welfare assistance to persons with disabilities, a press release said.