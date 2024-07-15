Coimbatore roundup

Diploma courses

Coimbatore The Coimbatore Productivity Council will organise diploma courses in quality management for one year during weekends.

The candidates should have passed minimum Class X and have two years industry experience or should have completed at least Plus Two. For details, call P. Bhavani, Manager of the Council, on 9952404302, 8220000371.

Registrations for Coimbatore Vizha marathon

Coimbatore Vizha Marathon, which is an event as part of the nine-day Coimbatore Vizha, will be held on November 24 in the city on the theme ‘Yes to Life, No to Drugs’.

A press release said the sixth edition of the marathon is expected to have over 5,000 runners. This year, the marathon will include a 2.5 km family run, a 2.5 km walk/run, a 5 km fun run, a 10 km timed run, and a 15 km timed run for all age groups. Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan launched the official t-shirt of the event along with Arun Senthilnathan, chair and Saumya Gayathri, co-chair of the Vizha recently. For details about the marathon, dial 919600574888, to register, visit https://www.coimbatorevizha.com/event/marathon/

Annual Day

Thulir Educational Trust for Special Needs celebrated its annual day recently in Coimbatore in which a short film called “Virtual World (Similar to Reality)” was released. It explained that Autism Spectrum Disorder was caused by the excessive usage of electronic gadgets and mobile phones by adults and children, a press release said.

