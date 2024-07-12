GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore roundup

Published - July 12, 2024 09:21 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Payment of electricity bill

As many as 2,899 electricity service connection consumers of Vijaya Nagaram distribution in Bharathiar University circle should pay the current consumption charges of May for July, 2024 as the electricity consumption charges could not be assesses due to administrative reasons, said a press release from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation.

Bill counters

The Coimbatore Corporation will keep its bill counters open from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to enable the public pay property tax, vacant land tax, water tax, and professional tax for 2024-25 on time, said a press release from the civic body.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.