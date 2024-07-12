Coimbatore roundup

Payment of electricity bill

As many as 2,899 electricity service connection consumers of Vijaya Nagaram distribution in Bharathiar University circle should pay the current consumption charges of May for July, 2024 as the electricity consumption charges could not be assesses due to administrative reasons, said a press release from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation.

Bill counters

The Coimbatore Corporation will keep its bill counters open from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to enable the public pay property tax, vacant land tax, water tax, and professional tax for 2024-25 on time, said a press release from the civic body.