Coimbatore roundup

Tangedco grievances redress meeting on July 10

The Superintending Engineer of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) will conduct a grievances redress meeting on July 10 from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. at the office of Executive Engineeer, Ondipudur, according to a press release.

Power shutdown

July 10

RS Puram (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Perianaickenpalayam, Kavundampalayam (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Madhampatty, Thondamuthur, and Devarayapuram sub-stations (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.):

Madhampatty, Alandurai, Kuppanur, Karadimadai, Poondy, Semmedu, Theethipalayam, Perur, Goundanur, Kalampalayam and Perur Chettipalayam; areas covered under Devarayapuram sub-station are Devarayapuram, Boluvampatty, Viraliyur, Narasipuram, J.N.Palayam, Kaliannanpudur, Puthur, Thennamanallur, Kondayampalayam and Thendral Nagar; areas covered under Thondamuthur Sub-station are Thondamuthur, Kembanur, Muthipalayam, Kalikkanaickenpalayam, Poochiyur, Puthupalayam, Dheenampalayam, Uliyampalayam, Dhaliyur, Kulathupalayam, West Chithirai Chavady, Arokiyasamy Road, Ramachandra Road, D.B.Road (Part), Lawley Road, Thadagam Road, Gowlybrown Road, West Periyasamy Road, T.V.Samy Road, Azad Road, Subramaniam Road, Sukkirawarpet (Part), T.K.Street, Merikar Road, Ponnaiarajapuram, E.B.Colony, Chokkampudur Road (Part), Gopal lay-out, Sami iyar New St., Gandhi Park, Salivan Street Part, Telugu street, Ediyar street, Raja Street Part, B.B.Street Part, P.M.Samy Colony, Sundapalayam Road (Part), Periyanaickenpalayam, Naickenpalayam, Kovanur, Gudalur, Koundampalayam, Press Colony, Veerapandi Pirivu, Jothipuram, Idikarai, Veerapandi, Poochiyur, Athipalayam, Samanaicken Palayam, Govindanaickan Palayam, Maniyakarampalayam, Palamalai and Narasimhanaickenpalayam.

