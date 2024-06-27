Coimbatore roundup

Annual credit plan book released

Coimbatore district Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Thursday released the annual credit plan book for the district for 2024-25.

According to a press release, the district is looking at ₹64,682 crore bank credit outgo this financial year, including ₹26,789 crore for agriculture sector and ₹35,661 crore for the MSME sector.

Fair

Textile and clothing machinery and accessory companies in Coimbatore and neighbouring districts can participate in the Global Textile Technology and Engineering Show (GTTES 2025) that will be held in Mumbai from February 21 to 23 next year.

It is an event for textile machinery and accessories manufactures with focus on weaving, processing, garmenting and accessories. It will also have a home textile and technical textile segment, a press release said.

Cotton conference

The Indian Cotton Federation will organise in Coimbatore city on August 9 and 10 an international cotton conference.

The theme of the conference will be “Global Cotton Scenario 2024, Cotton Challenges Ahead”. The event will be held in association with the Indian Cotton Association Ltd., Bathinda, and is expected to have almost 400 participants.

The sessions will give an insight into global demand and supply situation, price forecast, and risk management strategies for cotton futures trade. For details, log on to www.icfcotton.in