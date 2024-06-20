Coimbatore roundup

Loan mela

The Union Bank of India will conduct a car and home loan mela in Coimbatore on June 22 and 23 at Suguna Kalyana Mandapam.

The event will offer the visitors home and car bank loan products at low interest rates. Builders and car dealers will display details of over 100 projects. Real estate and property projects with plots from the price range of ₹10 lakh will be exhibited at the fair.

Those looking for spot approval of loans should bring salary slip for last three months, IT returns for last three years if into business or self employed, and six months bank statement, a press release from the organisers said.

Appeal

The Securities Exchange Board of India has issued a circular making it mandatory for all shareholders to demat their shares. No shareholder can sell, buy, or transfer shares without having them in the demat format.

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, said it has, however, received a lot of “grievances from small investors”. Many of them hold one to 100 shares of low value such as ₹200 to ₹1,000. They face “severe hardship” and “financial burden” to demate their small value holdings. This may be one of the reasons why the Corporates are unable to achieve 100% demating of their share holdings.

The small investors feel it is “not worth to demat” their shares considering the value. The SEBI should exempt small holdings upto ₹5,000 or 500 shares from this mandate, it said.

Fair

Textile and clothing machinery and accessory companies in Coimbatore and neighbouring districts can participate in the Global Textile Technology and Engineering Show (GTTES 2025) that will be held in Mumbai from February 21 to 23 next year.

It is an event for textile machinery and accessories manufactures with focus on weaving, processing, garmenting and accessories. It will also have a home textile and technical textile segment, a press release said.

Meeting held

Salesforce, a customer relationship management company, is offering this year Salesforce Developer training as part of the seventh semester credit programme in engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu, benefiting 3,000 learners, said a press release from the company. This is as part of the “Naan Mudhalvan” initiative of the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC).

It is expanding its facility in Bengaluru and set up a centre of excellence in Hyderabad. At a roundtable held in Coimbatore recently, the company highlighted how AI is driving growth, enhancing customer relationships, and boosting employee productivity.

