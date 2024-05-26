GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore roundup

Published - May 26, 2024 09:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Isha Foundation to plant 4.5 lakh saplings on agri lands in Tiruchi

Isha Foundation will plant 4.5 lakh saplings on agricultural lands in Tiruchi this year on behalf of the Cauvery Calling Movement.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, who was the chief guest at an event in Tiruchi, said that farmers should plant not only timber trees, but also fruit-bearing trees like avocado, which can provide significant income. Planting fruit trees would also increase food production. Throughout Tamil Nadu, fallow agricultural lands without workers should be used for tree planting, he said.

Farmers can dial 80009 80009 for additional information and sapling needs, a release from Isha said.

