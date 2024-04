April 18, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Electric vehicles distributed

Coimbatore North Round Table 20 along with Neo Motion and Zomato have distributed 22 electric vehicles for as many people with disabilities. The scooters are specially designed to help those with disabilities make a living and the project is called “Livelihood on wheels” . The e-wheel chairs cost ₹1.2 lakh each and all the 22 beneficiaries are registered with Zomato.

