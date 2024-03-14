Coimbatore roundup

March 14, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Apparel skill centre opened in Coimbatore

The Apparel, Made-ups and Home Furnishing Skill Development Council (AMHSSC) has established a centre of excellence at PSGR Krishnammal College for Women.

A press release from the Council said the Centre, inaugurated by Atul Kumar Tiwari, secretary of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, was set up at ₹2 crore and trains candidates in 36 activities. According to A. Sakthivel, chairman of the Council, so far, more than 20 lakh people have been trained across the country and 96% of them are women. The Council has centres of excellence in Tiruppur, Kolkata, Delhi, and Guwahati. The one in Coimbatore has 50 machinery and resembles a garment production unit. Trainers and assessors will also be trained here.

ADVERTISEMENT

R. Nandhini, chairperson of the college, said the centre is another measure towards women empowerment.

Workwear to be made from PET recycled garments

Lindstrom India, a 100% subsidiary of the Finnish firm Lindstrom Oy, a global textile rental company offering workwear and cleanroom services, has started including recycled polyester from PET bottles into its workwear garments collection.

A press release said the primary advantage of 65% recycled polyester and 35% cotton fabric lies in its reduced environmental impact. Since the introduction of recycled polyester from PET bottles as workwear, there is a positive response from a prominent customer in South India, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.