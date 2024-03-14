GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore roundup

March 14, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Apparel skill centre opened in Coimbatore

The Apparel, Made-ups and Home Furnishing Skill Development Council (AMHSSC) has established a centre of excellence at PSGR Krishnammal College for Women.

A press release from the Council said the Centre, inaugurated by Atul Kumar Tiwari, secretary of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, was set up at ₹2 crore and trains candidates in 36 activities. According to A. Sakthivel, chairman of the Council, so far, more than 20 lakh people have been trained across the country and 96% of them are women. The Council has centres of excellence in Tiruppur, Kolkata, Delhi, and Guwahati. The one in Coimbatore has 50 machinery and resembles a garment production unit. Trainers and assessors will also be trained here.

R. Nandhini, chairperson of the college, said the centre is another measure towards women empowerment.

Workwear to be made from PET recycled garments

Lindstrom India, a 100% subsidiary of the Finnish firm Lindstrom Oy, a global textile rental company offering workwear and cleanroom services, has started including recycled polyester from PET bottles into its workwear garments collection.

A press release said the primary advantage of 65% recycled polyester and 35% cotton fabric lies in its reduced environmental impact. Since the introduction of recycled polyester from PET bottles as workwear, there is a positive response from a prominent customer in South India, it said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.