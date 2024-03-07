ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore roundup

March 07, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Information Officers meeting held

There is a need to leverage technology to improve the way governments function and interact with the public, said Minister for Information Technology Palanivel Thiagarajan at a meeting of Chief Information Officers recently.

At a meet of the CIO Klub in Coimbatore, he also said 12,650 gram panchayats in the State would soon get broadband connectivity.

Award for Coimbatore company

Coimbatore-based automotive technology major Pricol has won the Golden Peacock Innovative Product/Service Award, given away by the Institute of Directors, at the global convention held recently in Abu Dhabi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A press release said the award recognised Pricol’s contribution to innovation in the automotive sector, specifically for their Driver Information System (DIS) solutions with Internet of Things (IoT) features designed for premium scooters.

Cabinet Member and Minister for Tolerance and Co-existence, Government of UAE, Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, was the chief guest for the function. Vikram Mohan, Managing Director of Pricol, said the company strived to remain at the forefront of innovation in its field of operation.

Book released

Susil S. Dungarwal, who has over 38 years experience in mall development and management, has written a book “The Mechanics of Malls”. The book is about development and management of malls in a systematic and detailed manner.

Expansion

Bharti Airtel has expanded its store network to Koundampalayam, Selvapuram, Periyanaickenpalayam, Kumudham Nagar, Kalapatti, Edayarpalayam, Sulur, Sundarapuram, and Ganapathy, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US