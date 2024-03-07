Coimbatore roundup

March 07, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Chief Information Officers meeting held

There is a need to leverage technology to improve the way governments function and interact with the public, said Minister for Information Technology Palanivel Thiagarajan at a meeting of Chief Information Officers recently.

At a meet of the CIO Klub in Coimbatore, he also said 12,650 gram panchayats in the State would soon get broadband connectivity.

Award for Coimbatore company

Coimbatore-based automotive technology major Pricol has won the Golden Peacock Innovative Product/Service Award, given away by the Institute of Directors, at the global convention held recently in Abu Dhabi.

A press release said the award recognised Pricol’s contribution to innovation in the automotive sector, specifically for their Driver Information System (DIS) solutions with Internet of Things (IoT) features designed for premium scooters.

Cabinet Member and Minister for Tolerance and Co-existence, Government of UAE, Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, was the chief guest for the function. Vikram Mohan, Managing Director of Pricol, said the company strived to remain at the forefront of innovation in its field of operation.

Book released

Susil S. Dungarwal, who has over 38 years experience in mall development and management, has written a book “The Mechanics of Malls”. The book is about development and management of malls in a systematic and detailed manner.

Expansion

Bharti Airtel has expanded its store network to Koundampalayam, Selvapuram, Periyanaickenpalayam, Kumudham Nagar, Kalapatti, Edayarpalayam, Sulur, Sundarapuram, and Ganapathy, a press release said.