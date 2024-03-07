GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore roundup

March 07, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Information Officers meeting held

There is a need to leverage technology to improve the way governments function and interact with the public, said Minister for Information Technology Palanivel Thiagarajan at a meeting of Chief Information Officers recently.

At a meet of the CIO Klub in Coimbatore, he also said 12,650 gram panchayats in the State would soon get broadband connectivity.

Award for Coimbatore company

Coimbatore-based automotive technology major Pricol has won the Golden Peacock Innovative Product/Service Award, given away by the Institute of Directors, at the global convention held recently in Abu Dhabi.

A press release said the award recognised Pricol’s contribution to innovation in the automotive sector, specifically for their Driver Information System (DIS) solutions with Internet of Things (IoT) features designed for premium scooters.

Cabinet Member and Minister for Tolerance and Co-existence, Government of UAE, Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, was the chief guest for the function. Vikram Mohan, Managing Director of Pricol, said the company strived to remain at the forefront of innovation in its field of operation.

Book released

Susil S. Dungarwal, who has over 38 years experience in mall development and management, has written a book “The Mechanics of Malls”. The book is about development and management of malls in a systematic and detailed manner.

Expansion

Bharti Airtel has expanded its store network to Koundampalayam, Selvapuram, Periyanaickenpalayam, Kumudham Nagar, Kalapatti, Edayarpalayam, Sulur, Sundarapuram, and Ganapathy, a press release said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.