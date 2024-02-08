Coimbatore roundup

February 08, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Property fair

State Bank of India in association with VG Event Management Company will conduct a “mega property fair” in Coimbatore on February 10 and 11 at Kalpana Kalyana Mandapam, Kavundampalayam.

A press release said the bank would offer home loans at 8.4 % and eligible customers would get spot sanction and waiver in processing charges. The minimum price of properties on display would be ₹10 lakh.

Award

The Institute of Indian Foundrymen has conferred the “Foundry Fellowship” award on N. Viswanathan, Managing Partner of Ammarun Foundries, in Coimbatore.

A press release said the award was presented at the National Foundry Congress held recently. Mr. Viswanathan has taken several innovative measures to reclaim and recycle sand waste from foundries.

Association welcomes splitting of Tangedco

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, has welcomed the move to split the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) into three to reduce the debt and improve its operational efficiency.

“This will support the State’s commitment to optimising energy management,” said B. Sriramulu, president of the Chamber.

The Tamil Nadu government has taken a monumental step by establishing the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited as it will play a pivotal role in accelerating wind, hydro and solar power projects.