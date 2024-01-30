Coimbatore roundup

January 30, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Home expo

Canara Bank will conduct a Home Expo in Coimbatore on February 3 and 4 at at Venkatalakshmi Kalyana Mandapam, in association with V.G. Event Management Company. Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., it will showcase the bank’s loan products and spot approval will be given at low interest rates for properties booked at the show.

Over 25 builders will take part displaying details of more than 100 projects, covering apartments, villas, and luxury bungalows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expo

Jubilant Tamil Nadu Global Expo and Knowledge Summit 2024, organised by the Jubilant Coimbatore Foundation, and supported by BNI Tamil Nadu, FaMe TN and Startup TN will be held in Coimbatore from February 1 to 3.

The event at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex will have talk sessions by more than 75 speakers, panel discussions, tech talks and leadership talks. There will be more than 50 focused workshops. Sivarajah Ramanathan, Mission Director & CEO, StartupTN, will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural. The exhibition will have almost 450 stalls.

Initiative launched

Herbalife in association with United Way Bengaluru (UWBe) and Vadavalli gram panchayat, has rolled out ‘Rural Rising’ project in Sultapet block.

The project will address critical needs such as education, health and hygiene, water, livelihood, and clean energy. A total of 1,631 people will benefit directly, said a press release from the company.

Hackathon held

The DJ Academy of Design, Uyir, and DQ Labs conducted a road safety design hackathon virtually for school and college students recently. Over 750 students participated in more than 170 teams and 42 were selected for the finals under three categories - classes VIII to X, classes XI and XII, and college students. Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan gave away the awards to the winners, according to a press release.

Stakeholders meeting held

The Tirupur Stakeholders Forum formed by Tiruppur Exporters Association held a meeting recently to elicit the views of the stakeholders on the issues faced by workers of the garment industry in Tiruppur.

A press release said voluntary organisations and labour welfare organisations of importing countries and international industrial welfare associations also took part. “They highlighted with various data the aim of the Forum was to maintain industrial peace and achieve a prosperous industry by discussing issues immediately and move towards a solution without delay,” a press release said.

The trade unions said piece rate and contract system of payment should be phased out.

Textile Awards

The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) has launched Textile Sustainable Awards 2024 to recognise excellence in sustainability in the Indian textile industry. The awards will be presented in two categories : the CITI Birla Economic and Textile Research Foundation Awards 2024 will recognise textile mill owners for outstanding efforts in adopting eco-friendly and sustainability practices. The categories in this will include “Best Practices in Social Responsibility & Green Practices” and “Innovative Material Management in Textile Mills.”

The Textile Sustainability Awards 2024 will be open to brands, MSMEs, manufacturers, and retailers.. The categories under this will include “Recyclers,” “Best HR Practices,” “Best Alternate Materials Use,” “Sustainable Retail Practices,” and “Women Entrepreneurs - Sustainability, Circularity, Social Impact.”

Interested companies should apply by February 14. For details, log on to www.citiindia.org. The winners will receive the awards during Bharat Tex 2024 to be held on February 27.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT