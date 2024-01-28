GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore roundup

January 28, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Assistance distributed

Vizhuthugal, a non-governmental organisation, has distributed education assistance of ₹5,000 each to 10 college students from economically weak and conservancy worker families. The meeting also highlighted the problems faced by children and the importance of education, according to a press release.

Vizhuthugal Social Education and Development Trust Director M. Thangavel presided over the function

AEPC Chairman

Sudhir Sekhri, Managing Partner of Trendsetter International, has taken over as chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council.

He said in a press release that his priority was to look for ways to arrest the declining trend in readymade garment exports and explore market and product diversification. The target was to achieve $40 billion of garment exports by 2030, he added.

