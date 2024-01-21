Coimbatore roundup

January 21, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST

Power shutdown

January 23

Race Course, Podanur and KG Chavady sub-stations (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.): Muruganpathy, Chavadypudur, Navakarai, Ayyanpathy, Pichanur, Veerapanur, AG Pathy, Kumuthipathy, Thirumalayampalayam, Rangasamuthiram, Sugam to Alvernia School, Puliakulam road (Sungam to Vinayakar temple), Ramanathapuram 80 feet road, KS Nagar area, Gem Hospital road, Sripathi nagar, Susila Nagar, Rukmani Nagar, Bharathi Nagar 1 to 6, Pappammal layout, Park Town, Karunanithi Nagar, Angannan street, Nanjundapuram, Vellalore, Konavaikkalpalayam, Sriram Nagar, Indira Nagar, Anbu Nagar, JJ Nagar, Annapuram, Avvai Nagar, and Easwaran Nagar.

30-day carpentry training in Tiruppur

Canara Bank’s Rural Self Employment Training Institute will conduct a 30-day carpentry training for men and women from Below Poverty Line families, who are aged between 18 and 45 and living in the rural areas of Tiruppur district. For details, call 9489043923,9952518441, 8610533436

Special cleaning drive held

A special cleaning drive was held at the Veda Patashala in RS Puram on Sunday. About 75 people, including the students of the Patashala, cleaned the premises for two hours.

Programme

Pavithram Senior Living will celebrate on January 22 Prathishta Dinam of the a Guruvayurappan idol on its premises. The idol was crafted by Arun Yogiraj, a sculptor from Karnataka, who has sculpted the Ram Lalla idol for Ayodhya, a press release said.

Founders Day celebrations held

GRG Trust celebrated its Founders Day and birth centenary of institution builder G. Chandrakanthi recently by launching three projects: Chandrakanthi Centre for Women Leadership, Centre for Advanced Materials and Sustainable Technology, and GRG Incubator. It also conferred Chandrakanthi Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award for Women on Sunita Narai, director general of Centre for Science and Environment and GRG Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award on Randhir Sahgal, founder secretary of Nature Foundation. The chief guest was Rajendra Singh, founder of Tarun Bharat Sangh, Rajasthan.