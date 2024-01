Coimbatore roundup

January 09, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Mayor inspects pipelines

Coimbatore Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, on Tuesday, inspected leaks in drinking water pipelines in Vadavalli, Kavundampalayam and Veerakeralam. The Mayor also inspected stormwater drain works in Karunanidhi Nagar and Sowripalayam and directed officials to carry out repair works immediately.

13 new roads to be laid in Seeranaickenpalayam

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran, on Tuesday, inspected the progress of the State Financial Corporation project on laying of bitumen-topped roads in Ward 76. Thirteen new roads spanning 2.2 km are being laid at a cost of ₹91.38 lakh.