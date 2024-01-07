Coimbatore roundup

January 07, 2024 03:48 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Power shutdown

January 9

Kavundampalayam sub-station (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.): Housing Board, A. R. Nagar, Thamarai Nagar, Driver Colony, Samundeswari Nagar, Suguna Nagar, Union Road, Ashok Nagar, Murugan Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Dhayal Street, Fireservice Area, Nallampalayam Road, TVS Nagar Road, Gem Nagar, Ohm Nagar, Amirtha Nagar, Ganesh Layout, Sabari Garden, Ranga Layout and part of Maniakarampalayam area, 24 Hours Water Supply Athigadavu Scheme Kavundampalayam, Subbhathal Lay out, Sastri Street, Maruthakutty Lay out, Sampth Street, Periyar Street, VOC Street, CG Lay out, Nedunchazhian Street, Dheivanagi Nagar, Pudhu Thottam, Kannappa Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Karupparayan Kovil Street Thair Etteri Road, Balusamy Nagar, Indira Nagar, Kaveri Nagar, Jeeva Nagar, Kamaraj Street, K. K Pudur 6th street, State Bank Colony, Krishna Nagar, Ganapathy lay-out, KG lay-out, Giri Nagar, Sridevi Nagar, Ammasai Konar street, Krishnammal street, N.R.G.street and part of Chinnammal street, P&T Colony, E.B Colony, Poompukar Nagar, TVS Nagar, Arun Nagar, Annai Amirdhantha Nagar, Ramalakshmi Nagar, Valli Nagar, Siva Nagar. Sri Nagar and Thatchanthottam, Cheran Nagar, ITI Nagar, Thendral Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Balan Nagar.Saravana Nagar, Railway Mens Colony, Ranga Majestic.

Tangedco office shifted

The office of the Assistant Engineer, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), Chinniampalayam west, will function at 12 E, Vellai Vinayakar Thottam, Goldwins South, Coimbatore - 14, from January 8, according to a press release.

Coimbatore Vizha Marathon held

The fifth edition of the Coimbatore Vizha Marathon was held on Sunday to highlight the importance of healthy life. Over 5,000 participants took part in the event that was held from Nehru Stadium in three categories - 10 km, 5 km, and 2.5 km. The participants received t-shirt, medal, and an e-certificate.

Welfare assistance distributed

Native Medicare Charitable Trust celebrated Pongal at Gopanari village in Annaikatti and distributed welfare assistance to about 1,000 tribal families. A press release from the Trust said the celebrations were held on the NABARD village market premises. Members of 21 Lions Clubs also took part.

Centenary celebrations

Kota Gold, which had its centenary celebrations on Sunday and will have its founders day on January 9, will provide medical equipment to the needy, medical support to those suffering from terminal diseases, and also silver coins to those aged 100 or above in the city. It will also organise planting of saplings, medical camp and distribution of education aids to needy children, a press release says.