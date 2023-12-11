Coimbatore roundup

December 11, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Coimbatore

New office-bearers

Vishnu Prabhakar, Chief Executive Officer of Poornima Enterprises, has been appointed chair of Young Indians, Coimbatore Chapter, for 2024. Neil Kikani, director of Ragok Medicare, has been appointed co-chair of the Yi, Coimbatore. The annual meeting of the Yi was held here recently and it took up 450 development activities in 2023, said a press release.

TEA distributes fund to training institutes

The Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) distributed cheques for ₹82.5 lakh on Monday to training institutes that have partnered with it to implement the Samarth scheme.

A press release from the Association said it was allocated 8,500 workers to be skilled under the Scheme. In the last one year, trainings were conducted in 115 centres across Tamil Nadu and 5,510 new workers were trained for the garment sector. The second phase of payment to the training institutes was made on Monday.

The TEA also organised a meeting in Coimbatore recently for garment exporters on gender equality and labour rights.

Attended by German labour ministry officials, garment exporters, trade union members and social organisation members, the meeting focused on safety of women workers and their rights. The Association office-bearers highlighted the activities of Tiruppur Stakeholders Forum and the challenges faced by the garment exporters, said a press release from the Association.

Awards presented

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for the Textiles, Commerce and Industry and Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, presented the AEPC exports awards to readymade garment exporters at a function held in New Delhi recently. The ‘AEPC Excellence Honours’ were conferred for the year 2021-22 and 2022-23 to recognise the contributions made by Indian Apparel exporters in building modern export enterprises and helping develop a unique Indian export culture.

The Minister said the theme of the meeting “40 by 30” was a fitting tribute to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Export of readymade garments should grow from $ 16 billion a year to $ 40 billion by 2030. The government was taking every possible step to promote exports such as entering into free trade agreements and promoting brand India, he said.

The event began with the ‘40 by 30’ theme focus group discussion on topics such as making Indian apparel more competitive, strengthening industry academia linkage and exploring new frontiers with MMF.

