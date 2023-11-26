Coimbatore roundup

November 26, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Coimbatore

J. Ramesh Kumar, who was the Coimbatore district general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party, has been appointed as the Coimbatore president of the party. BJP State president K. Annamalai on Sunday announced that accepting the letter of Balaji Uthamaramasamy, who wanted to step down from the post of Coimbatore district president of the party for personal reasons, he was appointing Mr. Ramesh Kumar.

Training programme held

The National Institute of MSMEs conducted a training programme from November 20 to 24 for 28 Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises owners in Coimbatore in association with the Quality Circle Forum of India- Hyderabad, supported by QCFI Coimbatore chapter, in “Manufacturing Excellence through Lean and Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) practices”.

A press release said NI-MSME Director General Glory Swarupa, who inaugurated the training, emphasised the need for Make in India and development of MSMEs. The industries should improve their process and product by applying innovative methods such as Kaizen and total employee involvement, she said.

Chairman of the Coimbatore chapter P. Bhaskar explained some of the good practices evolved out of Quality Concepts.

Fundraising event held

The Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown organised the “Roto Ride or Run 2023” fundraising event on Sunday under the theme “We Walk to make Special Children Walk.” The walk, run, and cycling programme, held for the third year, raised funds to provide calipers to children aged eight to 14 years.

Coimbatore Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan flagged off the event in which over 800 people, including 200 police personnel from the Police Training School participated.

Lakshmi Narayanan, project chairman of “Roto Ride or Run”, said the proceeds would be dedicated to funding making of calipers for economically underprivileged children in Coimbatore and nearby districts. The initiative aims to provide caliper support for children facing challenges such as bent legs, DNA handicaps, or inability to stand or walk.

The Rotary Club of Coimbatore Midtown operates its own workshop, ensuring that calipers are tailor-made to meet the specific needs of beneficiaries. Since 2021, over 300 individuals have benefitted from the programme, including 70 children, he said. This year, more than 80 children are seeking assistance. Prosthetic legs will be distributed on December 3.

