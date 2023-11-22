Coimbatore roundup

November 22, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST

Training programme to be launched

COIMBATORE The Apparel Made Ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council (AMHSSC) and the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation will provide industry–oriented skill training to youth, especially those in Tiruppur region.

A release said the AMHSSC Centre of Excellence would train 1,000 candidates in the job roles of specialised sewing machine operator and merchandising. The programme would be launched on November 27 in Tiruppur.

J. Innocent Divya, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, would take part in the programme. T. Christuraj, Tiruppur district Collector, would inaugurate it.

Date of birth proof documents for passport applicants

The Regional Passport Office, Coimbatore, has said that Aadhaar Card would not be accepted as proof of date of birth for issuance of passport. Only birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or Municipal Corporation, transfer, school leaving certificate, policy bond issued by the public life insurance corporation, election photo identity card, PAN card, driving licence, or a declaration given by the head of the orphanage/childcare home in the official letter head would be accepted as proof for date of birth.

A release from the Passport Office said that for those born on or after October 1, 2023, only the birth certificate would be the proof for date of birth for issuance of passport.