Coimbatore roundup

October 10, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tangedco grievances redress meeting in Coimbatore

Superintending Engineer of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) will conduct a consumer grievances redress meeting on October 11 at the office of the Executive Engineer, Somanur.

Power shutdown

Peelamedu sub-station from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 11: Bharathi colony, Elango Nagar, Burani Colony, Shoba Nagar, Ganapathy Industrial Estate, Police Quarters, Krishnarajapuram, Athipalayampirivu, RamaKrishnapuram, Avarampalayam, Ganesh Nagar, V.G.Rao Nagar, PSG Estate, P.S.G. Hospital, Kamathenu Nagar, Nehru Street, Anna Nagar, Arumugam layout, Indira Nagar, Nava Indiya, Gopal nagar, Peelamedu pudhur, Ellaithottam, VOC colony, PKD Nagar Aglilandeswari Nagar, Puliyakulam, Amman kulam, Bharathipuram, Pangaja mill, Dhamu Nagar, Balasubramanium Nagar, Balaguru garden, Sowripalayam, Krishna colony, Rajaji Nagar, Meena Estate, Udayampalalayam, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Parson Apartments, Sreepathy Nagar, Kallimadi, Ramanathapuram, Trichy Road(part), Nanjundapuram Road and Thiruvalluvar Nagar.

Conservancy worker receives compensation

Arukkani Rasan (55), with assistance from NGO Vizhuthugal, received a compensation of ₹1 lakh after she lost a finger while segregating waste in Tiruppur, when a needle that was disposed improperly pierced her. The compensation was allocated by the Tamil Nadu Sanitation Workers’ Welfare Board.

