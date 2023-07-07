Coimbatore roundup

July 07, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tangedco grievances redress meeting

The Superintending Engineer of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), Coimbatore North, will conduct a grievance redress meeting for electricity consumers on July 12 at the office of the Executive Engineer, C.N. Palayam, at 11 a.m., according to a release. The Superintending Engineer of Tangedco, Coimbatore Metro, will conduct a similar meeting on July 12 at 10.30 a.m. at the office of the Executive Engineer, Ondipudur.

Power shutdown

Sengathurai sub-station from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 10: Sengathurai, Kadampadi, Aero nagar, Kangeyampalayam, PNP Nagar, and Mathiyazhagan Nagar.

Meeting held

German start-up Harts showcased its flagship product Innai, a digital platform to bring European suppliers to India and facilitate trade, at a meeting held here recently. A release said about 100 suppliers took part apart from representatives of industrial associations.

“Disruptive events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions have alarmed Europe to seek solutions that increase the resiliency of their supply chain and diversify suppliers. Having spoken to buyers from Europe, this is the perfect time for such a product to come into the market,” said Cristian Margaretic, the CEO of Harts.

Saplings planted

Celebrating the National Forest Festival in the first week of July, Cauvery Calling enabled farmers will plant 1.61 lakh saplings on their lands across Tamil Nadu. The sapling planting events kicked off on July 1, a release said.

Cauvery Calling aims at rejuvenating the Cauvery and improve the economy of farmers who depend on it by enabling the planting of 242 crore trees in the farmers’ lands in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Isha provides 18 species of timber trees produced at its nurseries to farmers at a subsidised price, according to a release.

