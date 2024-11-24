Coimbatore round up

IT Park to come up in the Nilgiris

Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa on Sunday inspected sites for setting up a Tidel park in the Nilgiris district.

An official press release said the minister inspected the sites on Yedapalli road and Pandhumai.

Mr. Rajaa said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wants to establish IT parks in all districts in Tamil Nadu. Hence the sites identified in Coonoor Assembly constituency were inspected. The park to come up in the Nilgiris district will be constructed with new technology and will provide jobs to the district’s youth, he said.

KMCH opens centre of excellence for atrial fibrillation

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) opened ‘KMCH Center of Excellence for Atrial Fibrillation and AF Clinic’ at the ninth edition of ‘Covai Heart Rhythm Summit EP update 2024’ held on Sunday.

A release said the new centre is for early identification and treatment of atrial fibrillation. Over 50 national faculties and more than 200 doctors took part.

Conclave in Coimbatore

The Voice of Coimbatore will organise A3 Conclave (Awake, Arise, and Assert) on November 30 and December 1. A press release said the conclave, to be held at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, aims to improve awareness on culture, empower youth, counter misinformation, and have an unified vision.

Union Minister L. Murugan will inaugurate the conference on November 30 and BJP’s Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai will speak on December 1. The topics, numbering 26 in total, will include social media and its impact, Indian ideology, 75 years of constitution, India in the changing geopolitical landscape. The sessions will include fireside chats, talks, and presentations of 12 social media and three short film awards to applicants from the southern States.

