Coimbatore round up

Walkathon held

Over 1,500 participants, including 250 children with Type 1 Diabetes, took part in the ‘Kid-a-thon 2024’ walkathon at Race Course, Coimbatore city, on Sunday.

Organised by Rotary E-Club of Metro Dynamix and Idhayangal Charitable Trust, the event aimed to raise awareness and funds for children affected by Juvenile Diabetes. Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, flagged off the event.

Meet held

Over 214 participants, including 117 children, attended Coimbatore Kinship Care Meet, an annual event, along with 71 parents and caregivers from Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts for a meeting organised by the Bala Mandir Kinship Care.

The Kinship Care Programme organised by the Bala Mandir started after the COVID-19 pandemic’s second wave. The programme now supports over 800 families and 1,500 children who have lost one or both their parents due to COVID or any other sudden death across 15 districts in Tamil Nadu. The programme extended to the western districts in January this year and supports 660 children from 380 families.

A press release said Kinship Care paid partial school fees for children; focused on strengthening their foundational English and Mathematics through online courses; and supported widowed mothers with counselling services and livelihood schemes.

Training programme

The Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) of Canara Bank will organise a 10-day training programme from November 18 on photo frame, lamination and screen printing for those aged between 18 and 45.

Those residing in rural areas of Tiruppur districts and are from economically weaker families can participate in the free training programme. For details, call: 9489043923,9952518441, 8610533436

