Coimbatore round up

Published - November 13, 2024 09:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Software company acquires Bengaluru-based startup

Coimbatore-based, Kovai.co, a software and B2B SaaS company, has acquired Bengaluru-based startup Floik. This is to strengthen the capabilities of Kovai.co’s AI-powered knowledge management software Document360, said Saravana Kumar, CEO of Kovai.co

Floik’s tool is strategically supplementary to Document360 and it will be integrated with Document360, he said. Floik currently serves over 8,000 users globally. The value added product will be rolled out by the end of this year. “We want to become a category leader in that space,” he said.

“Integrating Floik’s capabilities into Document360 aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a robust knowledge management solution that goes beyond traditional documentation,” said Mr. Saravana Kumar. The company is looking at 35 % year-on-year revenue increase in the knowledge management category.

Kovai.co is looking at 50 % revenue growth in 2025.

Siruthuli to develop new project for sustainable sewage treatment

Siruthuli, which works in areas such as water conservation and green cover improvement, will develop a comprehensive project at Vellakinar South Solai Pond, located in ward 14 in Coimbatore city as an initiative to implement sustainable and effective sewage treatment systems at water bodies.

A press release said this will be a part of Project Nalla Thanni that aims to provide sustainable and effective sewage treatment at water bodies across the region.

It will take a major effort to map and monitor sewage ingress points throughout the Noyyal River system, creating a valuable database that can guide future restoration efforts. A comprehensive project report was prepared based on a baseline study conducted at Vellakinar and the government has approved the project.

In order to ensure sustainability, it was decided to partially monetise the treated water, providing Siruthuli with a reliable source of funding for operations and maintenance. In support of this initiative, discussions were conducted with prospective end-users, including construction, real estate, and promoter associations, who can purchase treated water for a range of applications, the release said.

Published - November 13, 2024 09:34 pm IST

