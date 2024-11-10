Coimbatore round up

Philatelic expo in Coimbatore

The Department of Posts will organise a district-level philatelic exhibition called Kovaipex 2024 on November 12 and 13 at Suguna Marriage Hall. A press release from the Department said the expo, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 12 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 13, will promote the collection of stamps as a hobby and provide an opportunity for philatelists to display their collections. On November 12, the Department will release a special cover, picture postcard, and My Stamp, and organise letter-writing competitions for school students, a magic show, and post-crossing. On November 13, it will release a picture postcard, conduct a philatelic quiz and drawing competition for school students, and organise a magic show. The exhibition will have nearly 10 stalls, the release added.

Garment production to increase

The South India Hosiery Manufacturers Association based out of Tiruppur has urged its members to focus on production as orders are improving in the domestic market. A press release from the Association said the members had given feedback that Deepavali sales were good and hence, demand during the Christmas and Pongal seasons was also expected to be encouraging. With reports that export market was looking up, the domestic manufacturers should focus on production and tap the opportunities, it said.