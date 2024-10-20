Coimbatore round up

Loan facilitation drive held for MSMEs

The District Industries Centre, Coimbatore, and the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) organised a loan facilitation drive in the city recently. About 500 MSMEs took part in the event in which 28 private banks, public sector banks, and financial institutions participated, according to a press release.

A3 Conclave to be held on November 30

Voice of Coimbatore will organise “A3 Conclave” in Coimbatore city on November 30 and December 1. K. Annamalai of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be the chief guest. About 25 speakers, including writers, analysts, lawyers, and politicians, will address the participants.

Tata Power expands solar energy initiative to TN

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), has expanded its “Ghar Ghar Solar, Tata Power ke Sang” project to Tamil Nadu. A press release said the initiative was implemented in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh and was rolled out in Coimbatore recently. It is supported by 42 channel partners in the State. Tata Power also has a 4.3 GW Solar Cell and Module manufacturing facility in Tirunelveli, which is enhancing the production of indigenous solar cells and modules, a press release said.

SUEZ India holds Innovation Day

SUEZ India, in collaboration with the Embassy of France in India, hosted Innovation Day in Coimbatore city recently. A press release said the annual event had the “Kovai Innovate Initiative” that provided a platform to local academia, civil society organisations, and Corporate partners to come out with transformative ideas and collaborations for a new chapter of progress and resilience within the water sector. M. Sivaguru Prabakaran, Commissioner, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation, Etienne Rolland-Piègue, Consul General of France, and Benoit Gauthier, Minister Counsellor for Economic and Financial Affairs at the Embassy of France in India, participated.

