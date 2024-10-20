GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore round up

Published - October 20, 2024 10:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Loan facilitation drive held for MSMEs

The District Industries Centre, Coimbatore, and the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) organised a loan facilitation drive in the city recently. About 500 MSMEs took part in the event in which 28 private banks, public sector banks, and financial institutions participated, according to a press release.

A3 Conclave to be held on November 30

Voice of Coimbatore will organise “A3 Conclave” in Coimbatore city on November 30 and December 1. K. Annamalai of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be the chief guest. About 25 speakers, including writers, analysts, lawyers, and politicians, will address the participants.

Tata Power expands solar energy initiative to TN

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), has expanded its “Ghar Ghar Solar, Tata Power ke Sang” project to Tamil Nadu. A press release said the initiative was implemented in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh and was rolled out in Coimbatore recently. It is supported by 42 channel partners in the State. Tata Power also has a 4.3 GW Solar Cell and Module manufacturing facility in Tirunelveli, which is enhancing the production of indigenous solar cells and modules, a press release said.

SUEZ India holds Innovation Day

SUEZ India, in collaboration with the Embassy of France in India, hosted Innovation Day in Coimbatore city recently. A press release said the annual event had the “Kovai Innovate Initiative” that provided a platform to local academia, civil society organisations, and Corporate partners to come out with transformative ideas and collaborations for a new chapter of progress and resilience within the water sector. M. Sivaguru Prabakaran, Commissioner, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation, Etienne Rolland-Piègue, Consul General of France, and Benoit Gauthier, Minister Counsellor for Economic and Financial Affairs at the Embassy of France in India, participated.

Published - October 20, 2024 10:11 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.